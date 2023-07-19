Prime Minister Orban arrives at Baile Tusnad resort to attend traditional local Summer University

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Baile Tusnad spa resort in Harghita County, where he will attend the Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad) Summer University.

A photo posted on Viktor Orban's official Facebook page shows him removing with a broomstick the water from one of the tents installed in the camping area of the Summer University. The caption of the photo reads "Vihar előtti vihar", which translates as "The storm before the storm". Orban also wrote that he arrived at Baile Tusnad.

This is the first time in recent years that Prime Minister Orban comes to Baile Tusnad right on the opening day of the Summer University. In other years, he used to arrive on Thursday evening; on Friday he would have meetings with the representatives of the Hungarians in the Carpathian Basin and on Saturday he would give his traditional speech.

The organizers of the event stated for AGERPRES that they know nothing about the Hungarian prime minister's private schedule, and only confirmed that on Saturday he will be present at the usual discussion panel at Tusvanyos University.

As part of his private visit to Romania, Viktor Orban met on Wednesday in Bucharest with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, with whom he discussed aspects related to bilateral relations.

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor posted on his Facebook page a photo showing him in the company of the two prime ministers, as well as with Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, stating that Viktor Orban came to Bucharest at the invitation of Marcel Ciolacu.

"On Wednesday I met in Bucharest with Prime Ministers Marcel Ciolacu and Viktor Orbán. During an informal meeting, we discussed bilateral relations, joint projects, investments and Romania's Schengen accession. Viktor Orbán came to Bucharest at the invitation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu," Kelemen Hunor wrote on Facebook.