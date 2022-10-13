Private sector pre-tax wages up by 12 pct on average this year

Private sector pre-tax wages increased on average by 12 percent this year, the highest rate in the last 15 years, amid companies' efforts to offset the record-high inflation, but also in the context of a highly competitive labor market, shows the PayWell 2022 wage and benefits survey conducted by PwC Romania, told Agerpres.

For 2023, private companies anticipate a 9.3 percent average increase in gross wages.

According to the responding companies, the average wage increase was highest in the insurance sector, by around 18 percent, followed by retail with 16.6 percent, service centers with 11 percent, the pharmaceutical industry with 10.5 percent, banks with 10.5 percent, technology with 9.3 percent, and industry with 6.6 percent.

The technology sector stays on top with the highest average wage incomes, followed by leasing, service centers, industry, banks, the pharmaceutical sector, insurance and retail.

The PayWell Romania 2022 wage and benefits survey covered more than 180 companies operating in industry, banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, IT&C, BPO, insurance and leasing.