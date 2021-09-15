Protest of AUR deputies in Parliament hallways; Simion announces parliamentary strike

The AUR deputies protested on Wednesday, in the hallways of the Parliament Palace, with flags in their hands, against the fact that the censure motion they submitted together with USR PLUS was not subject to debate and vote, and they did not attend the plenary sitting where several bills received the final vote.

AUR co-chair George Simion announced that this step is an ultimatum before a parliamentary strike is launched, if the motion is not submitted to parliamentary debate.

After leaving the sitting, the AUR parliamentarians sat down to protest at the door of the room where the meetings of the Standing Bureau take place.