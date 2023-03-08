PSD's Ciolacu: ASF and the gov't will make the best decision on RCA policies

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) and the government "will make the best decision" regarding RCA third-party car insurance policies, adding that the deputy chairman of ASF asked to meet him on this subject .

Ciolacu was asked what he thinks about a 40% surge in RCA policy fees.

"You know very well that it is possible that bankruptcy will be announced. I am firmly convinced that the government of Romania will step in, as it did once before," said Ciolacu at the Parliament House.

He added that the ASF deputy chairman requested a meeting on this subject, and the chairman of ASF will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. AGERPRES