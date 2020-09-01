PSD's Ciolacu: Those who held Orban Gov't alive are responsible for infections `disaster`

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday that all the "tricksters" that kept the Orban Government 'alive' are 'responsible', together with the National Liberal Party (PNL), for the "disaster" that regards COVID-19 infections.

"A new negative record - 60 dead of COVID-19! The ICU are full to the brim with patients, Romania has exceeded China in number of infections. China!!! All the traitors, all the fair-weather friends, all the tricksters that kept this Government alive in order to get a new mandate on the party switchers' list of the PNL are responsible, together with the PNL for this disaster! Just as all the parties that vouched for the corruption, party switching and stupidity of the PNL Government! The disaster is now complete! With the economy on the rocks, with no doubled allowances, with pensions increased as if to mock, under the inflation rate, and with a total mess in what regards the starting of schools," said Ciolacu on Facebook.He added that the Social Democrats, even if they do not have majority in Parliament, will continue to fight and propose solutions.