PSD's Ciolacu: We condemn attack of Russian Federation on Ukraine; represents dangerous precedent for international community

captura Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, condemns the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine and states that it represents a dangerous precedent for the international community and a risk to peace in Europe, Agerpres reports.

"We firmly condemn the attack on Ukraine committed by the Russian Federation and we express our solidarity with all the citizens of the neighboring state. This breach of international law represents a dangerous precedent for the international community and a risk towards peace on our continent. Romania is prepared to offer humanitarian assistance and to manage this crisis together with our allies in NATO and the European Union. We have discussed with the representatives of the Romanian Government to ensure that Romanian citizens and those in the Romanian community in Ukraine will benefit from all necessary support," wrote Ciolacu, on Facebook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend the separatists in the Donbas region, situated in the eastern part of the country, international media outlets report.

The leader in the Kremlin asked the Ukrainian Army to lay down its arms and promised to counteract any foreign interference in the Russian operation in Ukraine.

