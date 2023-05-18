PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy.

PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government formula, told Agerpres.

"We very much want to keep for our team, because there are tangible results, for people, for citizens, not only for PSD members, that's not what we're talking about, the Ministry of Labor, with Mr. Marius Budai, the Ministry of Health, with Mr. Minister Rafila and, first of all, I want to tell you, we, the team, Mr. President Ciolacu, Mr. Secretary General Stanescu, Sorin and I, would very much like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of the Economy. Although we all love and appreciate our current minister, as far as I understand, he has other political and administrative plans. I understood that the proposal would be for Mr. Senator Oprea to take over this portfolio in a future government formula. The decision has not been taken at this moment, we do not want to reveal the inside of the negotiations, I will tell you what I consider personally, what is my opinion as a senator, a colleague and as a person who comes from a place very close to your county - Bucharest," said Firea in the speech held during the PSD Prahova County Election Conference.

Also, Gabriela Firea showed that Lucian Romascanu is the best Minister of Culture given by the PSD, showing her support for him to remain in the government formula.