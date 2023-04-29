Pusher vessel under Czech flag sinks in Constanta sea port

A pusher vessel under the Czech flag sank, on Saturday, in the southeastern maritime port of Constanta, after colliding with a convoy of barges that was maneuvering, the five crew members being out of any danger, the Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) informed, through a press release.

The navigation accident took place on Saturday morning, at 5:35 a.m., in the Terminal Barje 5 berth of the Constanta maritime port, Agerpres informs."A pusher vessel under the flag of the Czech Republic collided with a convoy that was maneuvering. As a result of the impact, the Czech ship suffered a water hole on the port side. Three pushers were sent to assist and they operated with 4 pumps to evacuate the water, but despite the efforts at 7:10 a.m. the damaged thruster sank. The 5 crew members were saved and are out of any danger," the statement read.According to the source, there are no traces of pollution, but as a safety measure an anti-pollution dam has been placed and the area will also be marked. At the same time, an advisory was issued to sailors regarding the danger of navigation in the area.The Constanta Port Authority opened an investigation file to establish the causes of the accident.