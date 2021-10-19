R. Moldova medical team that will operate in Letcani, welcomed in Iasi by Romanian authorities

The medical team from the Republic of Moldova that will operate in the Letcani Mobile Hospital was welcomed by Romanian authorities on Monday evening, in northeastern Iasi, informs the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), agerpres reports.

"Today took place the welcoming of the medical team from the Republic of Moldova, formed of 22 doctors and nurses with the Health Ministry, but also 8 paramedics and 1 SMURD [Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service] doctor with the Republic of Moldova IGSU [Emergency Situations General Inspectorate], responsible of coordinating the entire support activity. Furthermore, an officer with the Republic of Moldova IGSU will support the mission logistically," shows a DSU release.

According to the quoted source, the medical team from the Republic of Moldova will support Romanian colleagues in view of granting specialty medical assistance to patients positive for SARS-CoV-2, admitted to the Letcani Modular Hospital."The close bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova continue to follow in a priority manner the granting of support, in need, in the spirit of the special relation based on the community of language, history and culture," shows the release.DSU mentions that the support mission is taking place under the aegis of the European Union, through the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI).The National Committee for Emergency Situations has approved, on Monday, through a decision, the offer for international assistance by which the Republic of Moldova is offering a medical team to support the hospital units in Romania in view of treating patients with COVID-19.