Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Rabla Plus car scrappage programme, allocated 1 bln RON from Environment Fund Administration budget

finantare.ro
Rabla

The 2024 budget of the Environment Fund Administration (AFM) will be RON 9.3 billion, of which RON 1 billion will go to the Rabla Plus car scrappage programme, said Mircea Fechet, minister of Environment, Water and Forests, at the end of the Government meeting on Wednesday.

The minister added other proposals for programmes to be implemented this year: a new programme for more efficient stoves, funded with half a billion RON, a proposed programme for agricultural machinery - 500 million RON, Green Week in Schools - 100 million RON or Junior Rangers, a new programme where children will be taken to protected natural areas and the state will bear part of the costs of these activities.

The Environment Minister also said that private owners of forests in protected natural areas will receive compensation through a state aid scheme.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.