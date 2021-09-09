Reading of no-confidence motion begins

The presentation of the no-confidence motion started, on Thursday, in the joint plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The motion submitted by the USR PLUS and AUR parliamentarians is read by the USR PLUS deputy Bogdan Rodeanu, Agerpres informs.

The no-confidence motion entitled "Dismissal of the Citu Government, Romania's only chance to live! Florin Citu must leave!" was registered on September 3 at the offices of the speakers of the two Chambers.

The joint permanent bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate were convened on September 3, 4, 6 and 7 in order to establish the calendar of the debate on the no-confidence motion, which, however, could not be achieved due to the lack of a quorum.

The Parliament rejected on Thursday the proposal of the leader of the USR deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, to introduce on the agenda the establishment of the calendar for the debate of the no-confidence motion.

On Thursday, a plenary sitting of Parliament voted down a proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) Chamber of Deputies floor leader Ionut Mosteanu to put on the agenda setting a schedule for a debate on the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The vote was 117 ayes to 216 noes, after Senate Chair Anca Dragu took over the chairmanship of the sitting from Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman.

At the beginning of the sitting, Roman specified that joint plenary sittings are alternately chaired by the chairs of the two chambers.

Mosteanu asked Roman to allow Dragu to preside over the sitting. Roman closed the sitting and left the rostrum of Parliament under pressure from MPs of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

After Roman announced closing the sitting, the chairmanship was taken over by Dragu.