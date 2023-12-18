Results of PISA study show Romania limited effects of pandemic, says EduMin Deca

The minister of Education, Ligia Deca, declared on Monday, at the debate of the simple motion submitted by Save Romania Union (USR), that for the first time Romania has its own national PISA report, and the results of these tests show that our country has limited the effects of the pandemic on the pupils.

"As to the results of the PISA study, it was publicly recognized, including by OECD experts, even by Andreas Schleicher, the founder of PISA, that Romania limited the effects of the pandemic", declared minister Deca, adding that the difference between the national average and the OECD average decreased, which represents progress.

"PISA 2022 shows us that pupils from families with low incomes and a low level of education achieve lower performances in reading, science and mathematics. Romania cannot afford to waste human resources. That is why, through the integrated measures provided for in the pre-university education law, school scholarships, curriculum focused on skills training, adapted and differentiated teaching, remedial learning program, financial support for teachers from rural areas, priority investment areas in education and desegregation, we can support every student to reach their potential," the minister added.

The Chamber of Deputies met on Monday to debate the simple motion submitted by the USR and the Forta Dreptei against the minister of education, Ligia Deca.