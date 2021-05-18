Revenues of Vodafone Romania decrease to 801 million euros, on March 31, 2021

Vodafone Romania reported revenues from services of 801 million euros, in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021, lower by 1.5%, compared to the same period last year, while the customer base reached 11.1 million customers, according to company data, released on Tuesday.

The last financial year, which coincided with the pandemic year, was like no other: unexpected challenges, opportunities to accelerate digitization, lessons learned, opportunities to demonstrate the resilience of the telecommunications network and its critical role more important than ever. I think we have all wondered, at least once, during this year how we would have coped in a similar context 20 years ago. And the honest answer we all know is that nothing would have worked well if electronic communications networks had not fully supported everything we had to do as a society, companies and individuals. We would have felt an impact in our daily lives, from how we would have spent our free time to less stable access to online educational resources and good quality connections to be able to continue working from home, Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania, said, according to a company statement sent to AGERPRES.

She mentioned that Vodafone once again confirmed its commitment to connect Romanian society, made extraordinary efforts to connect hundreds of schools overnight and was able to deliver hundreds of thousands of tablets in a very short time in order to provide access to digital education for as many children as possible.

The Vodafone representative also stated that at "this crossroads", the company counts on the fact that the central authorities will take care of the telecommunications infrastructure, a fantastic advantage that Romania has had, as well as on the fact that they will thoroughly evaluate all points of view, the impact of any decisions they might make so that the industry is not sent 20 years ago.

Notwithstanding, recent legislative initiatives in Romania could lead to disruptions of mobile and fixed services for customers in the coming years, creating significant uncertainty and unforeseen additional costs for the economy worth hundreds of millions of euros, while also affecting the companies' capacity to be able to make future investments in infrastructure. All these aspects will pull back the entire telecommunications industry and will call into question the feasibility of future investments, but also the competitive environment in Romania, Murielle Lorilloux stressed.