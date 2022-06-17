Rhythmic gymnastics: Andreea Verdes, Annaliese Dragan, qualified in all-around final at European Championships

Romanian athletes Andreea Verdes and Annaliese Dragan qualified on Friday in the all-around final of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv.

Verdes ranked 14th in the qualifiers, with 91,100 points, after 30,450 in the hoop, 30,100 in the ball and 30,550 in clubs (28,950 in the ribbon, result not counted).

Annaliese Dragan finished 18th, with 90,550 points (30,100 in the hoop, 30,750 in the ball, 29,700 in the ribbon, while in the club she received 29,100).

Bulgarian Boriana Kalein had the best score in the qualifiers, 103,600 points.

The two representatives of Romania did not manage to qualify in the finals on objects, Verdes being 15th in the hoop, 19th in the ball, 13th in clubs and 16th in the ribbon. Dragan finished 18th in the hoop, 16th in the ball, 21st in the clubs and 12th in the ribbon.

The all-around final will take place on Saturday.

