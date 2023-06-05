Rivers in 9 counties of Transylvania under Code Yellow for floods, until 24:00hrs

Hydrologists issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for floods on rivers in the Somes, Mures, Olt river basins, namely in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud, Bihor, Cluj, Mures, Alba, Harghita, Brasov, Sibiu and Hunedoara.

"The hydrological warning is mainly aimed at the phenomena of significant runoff on slopes, torrents, streams, flash floods on small rivers with possible effects of local flooding, which may occur with greater probability and intensity in the interval 05.06.2023, at 16:00hrs - 05.06.2023, at 22:00hrs on some small rivers in Cluj and Alba counties," the specialists mention.

Meteorologists issued on Monday a Code Yellow warning for thunderstorms and showers in the mountains and in counties located in southern and eastern Transylvania, valid throughout the day.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), between 12:00hrs and 22:00hrs, locally, there will be periods marked by atmospheric instability, which will manifest through frequent thunderstorms, torrential showers, hail and strong winds in the mountains and in southern and eastern Transylvania.

In short intervals (1 - 3 hours), the water quantities will be 20 - 25 l/sqm and isolated over 30 l/sqm.

The counties under the advisory are the following: Bihor, Cluj, Hunedoara, Arad, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna, Harghita, Mures, Bistrita - Nasaud, Neamt (western half), Suceava (western half) and Maramures. AGERPRES