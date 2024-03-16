Romania condemns Russian elections in temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine

Romania condemns the Russian elections in the temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine, as well as the opening of polling stations in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and in the regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the elections in these areas being illegitimate, illegal and in violation of international law.In a post on the X network (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says that "Romania condemns the holding of elections by Russia in the temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine. They violate international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. These elections are illegal and illegitimate, their result is null".
In a previous post, MAE shows that "Romania strongly condemns the opening of polling stations for the Russian elections in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and in the regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, without the consent of the Moldovan and Georgian authorities". According to the MAE, these elections are illegal and violate international law.