Romania enters a new stage of its modernization, premier Ciolacu says

In a video message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, on the Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, prime minister stated that 165 years after "the Romanians united their efforts and laid the foundations of Romania as a national, unitary and democratic state", Romania "entered - a new stage of its modernization".

"Dear Romanians, 165 years ago, on January 24, the Romanians united their efforts and laid the foundations of Romania as a national, unitary and democratic state. Even then, many opposed it, from outside the country, but also from the inside. For their interests, it would have been better for the Romanians not to be united. Today, 165 years on, Romania has entered a new stage of its modernization. A stage that will allow it to develop and to grow to its true potential," Ciolacu said.

He went on saying that "the union that the great Cuza wanted is becoming a reality through the Moldavia Motorway".

"The effective economic union of Moldavia with the rest of the country will ultimately lead to the rapid development of the region, by increasing investments and creating new, better-paid jobs. Then, the irreversible reforms, which this Government started last year past, will allow Romania to access all the money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. They allow us, thus, to move to a new stage of economic and social development," Ciolacu said.

He specified that the "priority of the moment" is to solve the demands of farmers and transporters and, added he, "my role is to have a dialogue with all social categories that complain about shortcomings and inequities, because I am a man of dialogue and only together we have found and will find solutions that we can apply quickly. Dear Romanians, I know that there are still many problems to be solved. I know that the measures taken by this government to protect the standard of living of the population must be continued. That is why we want to keep the prices capped for basic foods as well as we are doing right now with the energy bills and gas," Marcel Ciolacu assessed.

The prime minister recalled that 2024 is a year with four rounds of elections.

"As prime minister, my responsibility is not to endanger the development of the country. Regardless of the electoral costs. At the same time, I am convinced that, through dialogue, we will find solutions to everything that is not going well, because I, as much as you, want Romania to grow and develop. Only united can we build a fair Romania and I am sure that, only in this way, we will overcome all the challenges of this year. May God help us!" the prime minister also said in his message.