Romania, Estonia share same values, similar concerns on regional security, DefMin says in Munich

Romania and Estonia share common values and similar concerns regarding regional security, said the minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvar, who met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with his Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur.

"During the discussions, the two officials appreciated the substantial and constant dialogue on the political-military level and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, both bilaterally and within NATO and the EU. In this context, the strengthening of the allied posture of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, the increase of inter-operability by participating in joint exercises, as well as cooperation within the European Union's initiatives, were highlighted as common priorities," the MApN informed on Saturday in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

A particular item on the discussion agenda was the preparation of the NATO Anniversary Summit in Washington, from July of this year.

At the same time, the two ministers also emphasized the need to continue providing support to Ukraine, in the context of Russia's war of aggression against this country.

"Cooperation with allies on the Eastern Flank is a priority in the field of defence. The intensification of dialogue and bilateral cooperation is extremely relevant in the current complex security context," minister Tilvar said.

The Romanian Defence minister also emphasized the interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of cyber defense, appreciating Estonia's major contribution to European and allied efforts in this field.