Romania, invited to the Festival du Livre de Paris

Romania will be present at the Festival du Livre de Paris, the most important international event dedicated to books in the French capital, from 21 to 23 April, with Gabriela Adamesteanu, Adriana Babeti, Doina Lemny and Stejarel Olaru among the guests of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

According to an ICR press release, sent to Agerpres on Wednesday, the participation is organized, as every year, by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) through the National Book Center (CENNAC) and ICR Paris, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Embassy in Paris and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Paris.

The motto of the Romanian presence at this edition of the Festival du Livre de Paris is "Roumanie - un pays qui se raconte/Romania - a country that tells itself", the architecture of the programme including more than 20 events, built around the most recent Romanian volumes translated into French, from novels and poetry books to non-fiction and comic books.

The programme at the B33 Romanian stand will open on 21 April with an event dedicated to comic books.

On the same day, there will be a debate on new editorial releases in Romanian prose, starting with the catalogue prepared by ICR/CENNAC for the Festival du Livre de Paris, 2023 edition.

The Romanian stand will host next the launch of the catalogue "Victor Brauner. Inventions and Magic".

On Sunday 23 April, Mircea Arapu proposes a drawing and illustration workshop for children aged 8 and up, starting with the 75th anniversary edition of PIF.

There will follow an hour dedicated to the most recent volumes of Romanian poetry translated into French, with Linda Maria Baros, Jean Poncet and Francois Mocaer, followed by a public reading.

The writer Adriana Babeti will join Dorottya Szavai (Hungary) and Stamatios Zochios (Greece) on the Eiffel Stage of the Salon du Livre de Paris for the debate titled "From the past to the European cultural renaissance", an event with guests from the European capitals of culture: Timisoara, Veszprem, Elefsina.

The novelist Gabriela Adamesteanu will participate, at the Romanian stand, in a dialogue with Cristina Hermeziu, dedicated to the French edition of the novel "Fontana di Trevi" (Gallimard Publishing House, translation by Nicolas Cavailles).

Also at the Romanian stand, researcher Doina Lemny will present her most recent works: 'Brancusi, la chose vraie/ Brancusi, The real Deal' and 'Brancusi et ses muses / Brancusi And His Muses' (Gourcouff-Gradenigo Publishing House, 2023), in a dialogue with researcher Mica Gherghescu.