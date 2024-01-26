Romania no longer under infringement procedure for three industrial combustion plants

The infringement procedure in which Romania was in, related to the industrial emissions produced by three combustion plants, has been stopped, informs a press release from the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP), sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry and the Ministry of Energy welcome the decision of the European Commission to withdraw in case C-455/22 and the order of the Court of Justice of the European Union by which the said case was deleted from its role. These the developments are the consequence of the measures taken by the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry and the Ministry of Energy, together with other public institutions, including local authorities, to ensure that Directive 2010/75/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 24, 2010 on emissions industrial regulations are respected in the case of three large combustion plants on the territory of Romania relevant to the case. The prevention and integrated control of pollution generated by industrial activities is a constant concern of the competent Romanian authorities. The respective authorities remain firmly committed to taking all the necessary measures to avoid or, as the case may be, reducing emissions to air, water and soil, as well as to prevent the generation of waste, in accordance with Directive 2010/75/EU", the press release states.

Case C-455/22 had as its object an infringement procedure initiated by the European Commission (EC) against Romania for non-compliance with the obligation to ensure, regarding three large combustion plants (Deva no. 2, Deva no. 3 and Govora no. 2), that the operation does not take place in the absence of an authorization, according to art. 4 para. (1) of Directive 2010/75/EU.

The pre-litigation phase of this procedure was initiated by the European forum on July 20, 2018. Later, on December 2, 2021, the EU institution decided to refer the Court of Justice of the European Union, and on July 11, 2022, it submitted its preliminary application to the Registry the EU court, thus triggering the contentious phase of the procedure.