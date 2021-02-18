Romania to host World Bodybuilding Championships for all ages, in 2022

The President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF), Gabriel Toncean, announced on Thursday that following the official working meeting with the President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Rafael Santonja,that took place in Madrid, it was decided that Romania will host, for the first time, the World Bodybuilding Championships for all age groups, in 2022.

"The year 2022 will be the year we reach the peak, it will be the year we will organize the World Championship for all age categories, something that has never happened in Romania and I do not even remember that any European country has organized such a competition in recent years. The attendance estimate of 1,500-2,000 participants will bring Romania to the center of world bodybuilding. For us this year is one of work, we have started the work, the selection of hotels, we resumed the discussions with the public authorities, with the ministry, we are concerned for the best possible organisation of this championship. We were picked because we proved, first of all, that we can. Here the last competitions, the World Junior Championship in Cluj-Napoca, respectively the IFBB World Junior and Master Championships in Bistrita, were two important moments and they were two examples that contributed to the decision made by the international forum," Gabriel Toncean told the press.

The FRCF president maintains that the agenda of talks in Madrid featured other topics besides the organization in 2022, in Romania, of the World Championships for all age categories.

"Among the topics discussed are the following points: the organisation of the Balkan Championship in Drobeta-Turnu Severin - June 11-13, 2021; participation of the Romanian national team in the European Championship in Santa Susana, Spain - May 14-17, 2021; organization of the European Cup in Sibiu - 12 September 2021 (September 9-10 and September 11, the National Championship will take place, also in Sibiu). Also, the Balkan Cup in Serbia, a competition where Romania will send athletes, the development of the fitness instructor course project and the transition to another professional level, the introduction of university competitions at the European Championship and World Championship level and the statute and the new organizational chart of the Balkan Federation," specified Toncean.