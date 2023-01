Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes has finished the 9th special of the Dakar Rally 2023 on the 31st place, on the 358 km distance between Riyadh and Haradh, 33 min 03 sec from the winner.

In the general classification, Mani Gyenes is in 32nd place at 6 h 13 min 56 sec.

In Rally 2, Gyenes is in 14th place, 04 h 26 min 46 sec behind French leader Romain Dumontier.

Wednesday is the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally, Haradh - Shaybah, with a total length of 624 km (114 km timed).AGERPRES