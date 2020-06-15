Romanian Lottery offices reopen with 15 June, first draws to be on 21 June

The Romanian Lottery's offices reopen on Monday, 15 June, starting with 14:00 hrs, and the first draws will take place on Sunday, 21 June.

"Once the lotto offices reopen, the payment of winnings is resumed. We recall that the payment of winnings was suspended on 25 March 2020, and the deadlines for the lifting of the winnings provided for by the game regulations have not been in place since the same date. Players will be able to try their luck again on their favorite games, in conditions of safety and protection. The Romanian Lottery has prepared for the reopening of the agencies with a series of prevention measures necessary to protect the health of players and employees and will comply with all the rules that will be established by the authorities," a release by the Lottery said.

The Romanian Lottery carries out activity of national public interest in the field of gambling, in order to achieve the framework organized to meet the natural demand for gambling among the population and to create the necessary funds to finance the objectives of national public interest.

The shares of the Romanian Lottery are wholly and exclusively owned by the Romanian state.

The sales network of the Romanian Lottery has more than 1,900 agencies countrywide, own and mandated offices.