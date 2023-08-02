Romanian national safely flown out of Niger to Paris, another three to follow

A Romanian national was flown out of Niger on one of the evacuation flights organized by the French authorities and safely arrived in Paris, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Another three Romanian citizens who requested evacuation assistance from the Romanian Embassy in Algiers will be picked up by a plane that will take off in the next hours for Paris.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that there are no more pending requests for consular assistance and protection from other Romanian citizens in the Republic of Niger.

The Embassy of Romania in Algiers carefully follows security developments in the coup-hit Niger, maintains contact with the representatives of the other EU member states, and is prepared to provide the necessary assistance and consular protection according to its competence, the cited release states.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the phone number of the Romanian Embassy in Algiers: +213 23 48 55 85, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad and promptly handled by call center operators 24/7. Also, Romanian citizens can dial the emergency phone number of the diplomatic mission in Algiers: +213 79 2016940.