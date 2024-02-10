Romanian Police seized approx. 1.2 tonnes of drugs in 2023

Last year, the police confiscated approximately 1.2 tonnes of drugs, 6 tonnes of plant-based drugs, 3 tonnes of precursors and over 1.5 million pills.

According to the activity report for the year 2023, as presented on Saturday by the head of the Romanian Police, Benone Matei, the police fighting organized crime, together with the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigations Organized Crime and Terrorism) prosecutors, carried out 897 operative actions in combating drug trafficking, with 3,000 home searches conducted and 59 organized criminal rings dismantled, Agerpres informs.

Also, in the same period, approximately 1.2 tonnes of drugs, 6 tonnes of plant-based drugs, 3 tonnes of precursors and over 1.5 million pills were confiscated.

The Romanian Police, with the support of an authorized operator, destroyed more than a tonne of narcotic substances, seized in criminal cases between 2014 and 2023.On the other hand, more than 4,000 people were investigated, of which 1,268 were pre-arrested, and the preventive measure of judicial control was ordered against another 395 people.In 2023, 11,685 reports of a criminal nature were registered, activities were carried out in 30,699 delegation orders issued by DIICOT prosecutors.Both for combating the phenomenon and for the destruction of organized crime groups, 2,545 people were sent to court, for committing 4,186 crimes, as a result of the indictments issued and the plea agreements concluded by DIICOT prosecutors.