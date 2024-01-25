Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualifies for Pune ITF tournament quarter-finals

zf.ro
Anca Todoni

Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualifies for Pune ITF tournament quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Anca Alexia Todoni qualified Thursday for the quarter-finals of the USD 50,000 ITF tournament in Pune (India), after defeating Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Todoni (19, WTA's 243rd), who managed 13 aces, needed more than two hours (2 hr 04 min) to win in her first duel with Sakellaridi (20, WTA's 274th).

In the quarterfinals, Todoni will face Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic (32 years old, WTA's 242nd), a first time opponent.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.