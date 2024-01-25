Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualifies for Pune ITF tournament quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Anca Alexia Todoni qualified Thursday for the quarter-finals of the USD 50,000 ITF tournament in Pune (India), after defeating Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Todoni (19, WTA's 243rd), who managed 13 aces, needed more than two hours (2 hr 04 min) to win in her first duel with Sakellaridi (20, WTA's 274th).

In the quarterfinals, Todoni will face Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic (32 years old, WTA's 242nd), a first time opponent.