Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, on a working visit to Brussels, Wednesday through Thursday, had a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, with whom he discussed issues related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the EU's response to Russia's military aggression over Ukraine, the consolidation of the EU's action in its neighbourhood and energy security, a government release reads, told Agerpres.

By evoking the consistent and active support of the European legislative forum and president Roberta Metsola towards the objective of concretizing Romania's accession to the Schengen area by the end of the year, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked for this support.

"The resolution recently adopted by the European Parliament fully recognizes Romania's legitimate expectations regarding the accession to the Schengen area, which gives us confidence that the consistent actions taken by Romania regarding the application of the standards of the Schengen acquis provide the solid basis for the rapid adoption of a favorable political decision," the prime minister said.

The head of the Romanian Executive also reconfirmed the common interest in strengthening the unity of action and the cohesion of the Union in the face of the current challenges. In this context, he expressed his great appreciation for the consistent action of the European Parliament and for the pragmatic vision of president Roberta Metsola in favour of a rapid and firm response of the Union in the face of the Russian war in Ukraine.

"The exchange of views confirmed the convergence of vision regarding the need to strengthen the robust support of the Union, the European institutions and the member states for the advance of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in preparing for accession, according to their European strategic option and in the spirit of their status as candidate countries," the gov't release reads.