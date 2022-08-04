Romania's Chirila, straight through to C1 Men 500 final at Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax

Romanian canoer Catalin Chirila managed to progress directly to the final of the C1 Men 500 m event at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada, on the very first day of the competition.

Chirila of Steaua won on Wednesday the first heat, clocking in at 1:50.27, which sent him directly to the final scheduled for August 6.

The other Romanians who entered the competition on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals.

Darius Zaharia (K1 Men 500) came in third in his heat, clocking in at 1:48.99, and advanced to the semifinals. Zaharia also advanced to the semifinals of the K 1 Men 1,000m event, after being third in the heat - 3:52.6, Agerpres.

Oleg Nuta (C1 Men 200), sixth in his heat, for 42.30, will compete in the semi-finals.

In K2 Women 200 event, the Malina Trifescu/Laura Plesca team progressed to the semi-finals, after coming in fifth in the heat - 44.65.

Romania has lined up six kayakers and canoers led by head coach Florin Popescu for the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Halifax and their objective is finishing once on the the 4th-6th positions and once on the 6th-9th positions.