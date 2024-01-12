 
     
Romania's Copil through to Oeiras 2 Challenger semifinals

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil progressed on Thursday to the semifinals of the EUR 74,825 Oeiras 2 Challenger (Portugal), after defeating Spain's Alejandro Moro Canas 6-4, 6-7 (6/ 8), 7-6 (9/7).

33-year-old Copil (ranked 322nd), who came from the qualifiers, secured the victory against the top seed after 3 hours and 34 minutes on court, scoring 18 aces, but also committing 5 double faults. Copil also defeated Canas (23, No. 241) last year, in the qualifications of the Rovereto Challenger, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Marius Copil took home 3,565 euros in prize money and 26 ATP points, and is next to play Martin Damm (20, world's 255th) of the U.S.

