Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 96 to 16,506

Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 16,506 since our latest report, with 96 deaths, 60 men and 36 women, announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday.

The GCS shows that 89 of the deaths were reported in patients who had underlying medical conditions, three of the patients did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far in four of the patients.