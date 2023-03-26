 
     
Romania's crude oil production drops 4.1 pct this January, crude imports go up 27.4 pct

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

Romania produced this January 243,000 tonnes of crude oil equivalent (toe), by 10,500 toe less (-4.1 pct) compared to the same period of 2022, show figures centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

January's crude imports amounted to 776,200 toe, by 167,100 toe (27.4 pct) more year-over-year, told Agerpres.

According to estimates by the National Strategy and Forecast Commission, Romania's crude production this year will amount to 3.095 million toe (-2.3 pct compared to 2022), while this year's imports are projected at 7.83 million toe (up 6.54 pct).

