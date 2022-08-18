Romania's Ghelber wins hammer throw gold at European Athletics Championships

Romanian athlete Bianca Florentina Ghelber on Wednesday won the gold medal in the women's hammer throw event at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany.

Ghelber, 32, ranked sixth at the Tokyo Olympics and in the Munich final she scored a 72.72m-throw outperforming Polish Ewa Rozanska (72.12m) and Italian Sara Fantini (71.58 m).

In the preliminary groups, Ghelber managed the third best performance at 71.27 meters.

Ghelber finished 6th at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

This is Romania's first European athletics gold medal after a 20-year hiatus. Also in Munich in 2002, Ionela Tirlea won the only European title for Romania, in the women's 400m hurdles, according to the Romanian Athletics Federation. Back then, the Europeans were held once every four years. At the previous edition in 1998 in Budapest, Ghelber's current coach Mihaela Melinte won the gold also in the hammer throw event, Agerpres.

The 2020 edition of the European Athletics Championships Outdoor in Paris was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and at the 2018 edition in Berlin, Elena Andreea Panturoiu had the best performance among Romanian athletes, a 4th place in the women's triple jump.

Compatriot Razvan Cristian Grec failed all his attempts in the men's triple jump final in Munich.