Romania's non-recyclability rate stands at 89 pct (Coalition for the Circular Economy)

Romania has a non-recyclability rate of 89%, which means we have the highest resource mortality rate in Europe, Constantin Damov, president of the Coalition for the Circular Economy and the Green Group, said on Tuesday.

"The non-recyclability rate in Romania stands today at 89% - that means we have the highest resource mortality rate in Europe. That's how I see it as a recycler, that's how my colleagues in the industry see it. We have a resource mortality rate, valuable resources, with many of them from the field of critical raw materials, which are coming right from conflict areas today. We are throwing them away casually, because there is minimal resistance in what storage means," Constantin Damov told the Pria Environment conference.

He pointed out that "new things have appeared on the market" to which we need to find solutions much faster than for plastic bottles and glass.

"We recycle electronics - and here's what you can find in household waste today - and that this year has caused hundreds of fires by self-ignition - and I wouldn't be surprised if in Greece's forests they weren't generated by such small gadgets. This is a toothbrush, I unwrapped it, it came with a charged battery too. It's a lithium-ion battery that can explode at the slightest trampling or if we have a very humid atmosphere around it. There are these headphones, bluetooth, that have a small lithium-ion battery inside. They're all little lighters - and everyone's wondering who set a fire in a landfill, a warehouse or a forest," Damov explained.