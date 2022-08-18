Romania's Popovici named best male swimmer at European Aquatics Championships

Romanian swimming champion David Popovici, a gold medalist in the men's 100m and 200m freestyle, has been named the best male swimmer at the 16th European Aquatics Championships in Rome, according to the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

In a ranking based on scoring the best performances in the competition, Popovici took first place in the men's events with 1,003 points, while in the women's events Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte was the first with 985 points, Agerpres.

Popovici, who set a new world record in the 100m freestyle event (46.86), was followed in the ranking by Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) with 982 points and Thomas Ceccon (Italy) with 979 points.