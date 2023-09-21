 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Todoni, Mitu progress to Naparis Trophy singles QFs

andreea mitu

Romania's Todoni, Mitu progress to Naparis Trophy singles QFs

Romanian tennis players Anca Todoni and Andreea Mitu on Thursday progressed to the women's singles quarter-finals of the Naparis Trophy W25 ITF tournament in Slobozia, Romania, prize pool USD 25,000, told Agerpres.

Seventh-seeded Anca Alexia Todoni, 18, world number 261, prevailed over compatriot Georgia Andreea Craciun, 24, world number 558, 6-1 7-5, in an hour and 42 minutes.

Her next opponent will be third seed Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulou , 26, world number 241.

Andreea Mitu, 31, world number 296, defeated compatriot Ilinca Dalina Amariei, 21, world number 368 in the round of 16, 7-5 6-2, in an hour and 47 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Mitu will face second seed Russian Ekaterina Makarova, 27, world number 240.

Thursday's results:

Singles round of 16

Aneta Kucmova (Czech Republic) beat Oana Gavrila 6-0 6-3

N.8 Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Croatia) beat Anastasia Konstantinovna Soboleva (Ukraine) 1-6 6-3 6-4

Valeriia Olianovskaia (Russia) beat Diana Marcinkevica (Latvia) 6-4 6-2

N.5 Ella Seidel (Germany) beat Pia Lovric (Slovenia) 6-2 6-4

N.7 Anca Alexia Todoni beat Georgia Andreea Craciun 6-1 7-5

N.3 Valentini Grammatikopoulou (Greece) beat Viktoria Dema (Ukraine) 4-6 6-2 6-3

Cristina-Andreea Mitu beat Ilinca Dalina Amariei 7-5 6-2

N.2 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie 6-4 6-3

Doubles round of 16

Alexandra Iordache (Romania)/Viktoria Dema (Ukraine) beat Alexandra Irina Anghel/Stefana Lazar 6-2 6-0

Quarter-finals

N.1 Oana Gavrila (Romania)/ Valeriya Strakhova (Ukraine) beat Iulia Andreea Ionescu/Anastasia Safta 6-4 6-1

N.4 Marie Benoit (Belgium)/Ella Seidel (Germany) beat Weronika Jasmina Forys (Poland)/ Valeriia Olianovskaia (Russia) 6-0 6-1

N.2 Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie/Andreea Prisacariu beat Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva / Anastasiya Zaparyniuk (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.