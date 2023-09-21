Romania's Todoni, Mitu progress to Naparis Trophy singles QFs

Romanian tennis players Anca Todoni and Andreea Mitu on Thursday progressed to the women's singles quarter-finals of the Naparis Trophy W25 ITF tournament in Slobozia, Romania, prize pool USD 25,000, told Agerpres.

Seventh-seeded Anca Alexia Todoni, 18, world number 261, prevailed over compatriot Georgia Andreea Craciun, 24, world number 558, 6-1 7-5, in an hour and 42 minutes.

Her next opponent will be third seed Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulou , 26, world number 241.

Andreea Mitu, 31, world number 296, defeated compatriot Ilinca Dalina Amariei, 21, world number 368 in the round of 16, 7-5 6-2, in an hour and 47 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Mitu will face second seed Russian Ekaterina Makarova, 27, world number 240.

Thursday's results:

Singles round of 16

Aneta Kucmova (Czech Republic) beat Oana Gavrila 6-0 6-3

N.8 Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Croatia) beat Anastasia Konstantinovna Soboleva (Ukraine) 1-6 6-3 6-4

Valeriia Olianovskaia (Russia) beat Diana Marcinkevica (Latvia) 6-4 6-2

N.5 Ella Seidel (Germany) beat Pia Lovric (Slovenia) 6-2 6-4

N.7 Anca Alexia Todoni beat Georgia Andreea Craciun 6-1 7-5

N.3 Valentini Grammatikopoulou (Greece) beat Viktoria Dema (Ukraine) 4-6 6-2 6-3

Cristina-Andreea Mitu beat Ilinca Dalina Amariei 7-5 6-2

N.2 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie 6-4 6-3

Doubles round of 16

Alexandra Iordache (Romania)/Viktoria Dema (Ukraine) beat Alexandra Irina Anghel/Stefana Lazar 6-2 6-0

Quarter-finals

N.1 Oana Gavrila (Romania)/ Valeriya Strakhova (Ukraine) beat Iulia Andreea Ionescu/Anastasia Safta 6-4 6-1

N.4 Marie Benoit (Belgium)/Ella Seidel (Germany) beat Weronika Jasmina Forys (Poland)/ Valeriia Olianovskaia (Russia) 6-0 6-1

N.2 Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie/Andreea Prisacariu beat Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva / Anastasiya Zaparyniuk (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4.