 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's women's volleyball team through to Golden League semifinals

kuma.fm
volei

Romania's women's volleyball team defeated Hungary 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-13) on Wednesday in a home match in Alexandria, a victory that brought the girls the Golden League Pool C title and the qualification to the semifinals, Agerpres reports.

The tricolors, who just needed a victory at any score, prevailed after an hour and 17 minutes.

Romania took the first place, with three victories (7 points), followed by Ukraine with two victories (8 points), and Hungary with one victory (3 points). The first tie-break criterion is the number of victories, followed by the accumulated score.

As no Final Four tournament will take place this year, Romania's opponent in the semifinals will be the winner of another pool. The semifinal matches will take place on June 16.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.