Romania's women's volleyball team through to Golden League semifinals

Romania's women's volleyball team defeated Hungary 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-13) on Wednesday in a home match in Alexandria, a victory that brought the girls the Golden League Pool C title and the qualification to the semifinals, Agerpres reports.

The tricolors, who just needed a victory at any score, prevailed after an hour and 17 minutes.Romania took the first place, with three victories (7 points), followed by Ukraine with two victories (8 points), and Hungary with one victory (3 points). The first tie-break criterion is the number of victories, followed by the accumulated score.As no Final Four tournament will take place this year, Romania's opponent in the semifinals will be the winner of another pool. The semifinal matches will take place on June 16.