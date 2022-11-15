Romfilateria's Toncu: Numerous stamp issues have been dedicated to the spiritual values of Jewish community

Romfilatelia has launched, over time, numerous stamp issues dedicated to promoting the spiritual values of the Jewish community within the universal cultural heritage.

"Romfilatelia was invited on Monday to the Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis, at the invitation of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. On this occasion, we launched an entire fixed postage stamp dedicated to the event. And on other occasions we 'released' stamp issues dedicated to the spiritual values of the Jewish community: 'The Great Jewish Temple in Radauti,' 'The Tablets of the Law, The Laws of the World,' the joint stamp issue from 2009 called 'Romania - Israel; The First Yiddish Theater in the World", issues with the Synagogue in Iasi or the Pogrom in Iasi at the commemoration of 80 years since the tragic events," Romfilatelia Promotion Director Luminita Toncu told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The solemn event held at the Choral Temple brought together prestigious personalities of the community, but also famous guests from the country and abroad, Romfilatelia mentioned in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

"Certainly, this is a moment of high appreciation both for the Jewish community in Romania, as well as for Romania, a state observing democracy and national minorities. Romfilatelia joined this event which foreshadows the anniversary, in 2023, of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Israel," the release states.