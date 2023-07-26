Romgaz total hydrocarbon production down 5 pct in first half of 2023

The total hydrocarbon production of the National Natural Gas Company Romgaz SA decreased in the first half of this year by 5.25%, compared to the same period in 2022, to 15.41 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), from 16.26 million, according to data submitted with the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

In the first six months of 2023, 2.383 billion boe of natural gas were extracted, gross (minus 5.24%), with condensate production at 10,940 tonnes (plus 3.04% compared to the January-June 2022 period).

The amount of natural gas from domestic production recovered in the first half of this year amounted to almost 2.35 billion cubic metres (minus 5.32%).

As for electricity production, it amounted to 497.6 GWh, 8.64% lower than in the first six months of last year.

SNGN Romgaz has extensive experience in the field of natural gas exploration and production, becoming one of the largest producers and main supplier of natural gas in Romania.

The majority shareholder of the company is the Romanian State, with a 70.0071% stake in the share capital. As of November 12, 2013, the shares issued by Romgaz are traded on the regulated market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. At the same time, the company's shares are backing global certificates of deposit (GDRs) issued by The Bank of New York Mellon, GDRs that are traded on the London Stock Exchange.AGERPRES