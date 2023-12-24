Romsilva allocates more than 220 million RON for forest regeneration this year

Romania's National Forest Administration-ROMSILVA has allocated this year more than 220 million RON for the regeneration of 13,076 hectares of state-owned forests, of which almost 70% through natural regeneration, according to data provided by Romsilva.

"The annual regeneration program of the state-owned forest land, managed by National Forest Administration-ROMSILVA, provided for the regeneration of 13,076 hectares of forest, 8,893 hectares through natural regeneration and 4,183 hectares through artificial regeneration, current completion works in plantations on 2,368 hectares and works to restore plantations affected by calamities on 826 hectares, with a budget of 220.4 million RON allocated for all works," Romsilva representatives said.

In the spring reforestation campaign, Romsilva regenerated 10,953 hectares, 7,737 through natural regeneration and 3,216 artificial regeneration, i.e. through reforestation works, with 21.45 million seedlings planted. These areas include 31 hectares of forest belts to protect the A1 and A2 motorways, set up by the Ialomita and Giurgiu forestry directorates. Also during the spring afforestation campaign, 2,009 hectares were completed and another 496 hectares were replanted to restore damaged plantations.

According to the source, the autumn afforestation campaign started in the last part of November, against the background of prolonged drought and high temperatures, the afforestation sites being concentrated, for the most part, in lowland areas in the south of the country and areas of the Danube meadow and Delta.

In the last five years, Romsilva has regenerated 72,545 hectares in the state-owned forest, of which 48,217 hectares through natural regeneration and 24,328 hectares through reforestation works, planting 132.9 million forest seedlings.

Romsilva administers 3.13 million hectares of state-owned forests, about 48% of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests under other forms of ownership. All state-owned forests are certified for forest management to international standards. Romsilva also manages 22 national and state parks and 12 state herds.