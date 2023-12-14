Sanitas Federation announces launching of labor conflict

The Sanitas Federation in Romania (FSR) announces the launching of the labor conflict so that all medical staff, non-medical staff (TESA), auxiliary staff, contractual or civil servants from public health directorates, as well as employees of all specialties in the field of social assistance - recoup the rights not granted until now, announced the FSR on its Facebook page.

"You wonder why we find ourselves in this situation and why the dissatisfaction of our colleagues in health and social assistance has reached the limit? Here are the reasons: The legal salary increases provided for in the current Salary Law for the majority of employees in the two systems have been blocked successively", the FSR says.

In addition, the legal provision of Law 153/2017 according to which, starting in 2023, basic salaries are established by multiplying the coefficients provided for in annexes no. I-VIII with the minimum gross basic salary per country guaranteed in payment in force, respectively 3,300 RON, is not observed.

"Furthermore, the repeated freezing of vacant positions has led to an unprecedented staff shortage in the last 20-30 years, which is why the staff is overworked, unmotivated and determined to look for other jobs! As a result, we trigger the collective labor conflict so that all medical staff, non-medical staff (TESA), auxiliary staff (nurses, carers, orderlies), contractual staff should recoup their rights not granted until now", the FSR writes.