Scheduled events for February 12, 2024

EXECUTIVE:
- PM Marcel Ciolacu to hold consultations with the representatives of the Concordia trade unions confederation
DIPLOMACY:
- Secretary of state for European Affairs Daniela Gitman participates in the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, the Development component, in Brussels, Belgium
ECONOMY:
- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds worth RON 500 M
SPORTS:
- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea meets Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Doha tournament
- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Dofa (February 2-18)
- Romanian athletes participate in the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia