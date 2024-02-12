Scheduled events for February 12, 2024

EXECUTIVE:

- PM Marcel Ciolacu to hold consultations with the representatives of the Concordia trade unions confederation

DIPLOMACY:

- Secretary of state for European Affairs Daniela Gitman participates in the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, the Development component, in Brussels, Belgium

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds worth RON 500 M

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea meets Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Doha tournament

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Dofa (February 2-18)

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia