Searches in a case of assault and violation of weapons and ammunition regime, after protests in Victoriei Square

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court on Thursday conducted two home searches in a case of assault, violation of the weapons and ammunition regime and public nuisance, reads a press release of the Prosecutor's Office.


The searches were conducted based on warrants issued by the magistrates from the Bucharest District 1 Court.

"In this case of assault (aggression against two Gendarmerie staff), violation of the weapons and ammunition regime (stealing a weapon) and public nuisance, on August 23 2018 there were enforced two warrants for home searches issued by the judge of rights and liberties of the Bucharest District 1 Court," said the release.

The persons who were subject to the home searches were heard at the Bucharest Police headquarters by the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court.

