Senate acting President: Threats to the Republic of Moldova are worrysome

At a meeting with visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Senate acting President Alina Gorghiu congratulated the political class in Chisinau on their succeeding to navigate the successive crises facing the Republic of Moldova, the Senate informs in a statement.

"The Romanian side mentioned that the external threats to the Republic of Moldova are particularly worrisome, but the authorities in Chisinau benefit from the full support of the Romanian state for the advancement of the reforms required by the country's EU accession process," the release states.

The Senate head added that Chisinau's hosting the European Community Summit which will take place on June 1 will contribute to increasing the international visibility of the Republic of Moldova and will draw attention to the challenges it faces.

The Romanian delegation that participated in the meeting also included floor leader of the Liberal senators Daniel Fenechiu, the Law Committee's chairman Cristian Niculescu-Tagarlas, Defense Committee chairperson Nicoleta Pauliuc, head of the Education Committee Monica Anisie, Culture Committee chairman Viorel Badea, chairman of the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Committee Eugen Tapu Nazare, the prime minister's state advisor on foreign policy, security and strategic affairs Iulian Chifu, and Romanian ambassador in Chisinau Cristian Leon Turcanu. AGERPRES