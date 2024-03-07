Senate head Ciuca: Meeting with PM Mitsotakis reconfirmed strong ties connecting Romania and Greece

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the meeting he had earlier in the day with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reconfirmed the strong ties connecting the two countries not just as EU and NATO allies, but also as friendly states.

Ciuca referenced the close call Mitsotakis had in Odessa on Wednesday, which reminded "of the fragility of peace in these times", and expressed his joy that the Greek prime minister and his delegation walked away unharmed by the Russian drone attack that rocked the city during their visit to Ukraine.

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis, less than 24 hours after this alarming incident, reconfirmed the strong ties between Romania and Greece - not only as European Union and NATO allies, but also as friendly countries. Our discussions touched on topics of interest for the cooperation between the two states, such as Greece's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, a stance that strengthens not only our bilateral relationship, but also the joint vision for a more united and freer Europe. The Greek government knows that tourism and trade between our countries will get a boost from the lifting of customs controls. Truck drivers or those who take their family on vacation to Greece will clearly feel a difference in time if they no longer waste hours queuing at the customs in Kulata or Makaza," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

The Senate head also said that Greece will soon open an embassy in Chisinau.

"Greece is interested in tightening relations with our brothers across the Prut, and a diplomatic representation will strengthen this cooperation. In addition, the Greek government is waiting for the completion of the Romania - Bulgaria - Greece Vertical Corridor that will allow gas transportation between the three countries, bolstering the region's energy independence from Russia," Ciuca added.