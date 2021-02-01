Senate head Dragu: In previous legislature, 40% of draft laws, adopted tacitly

The Senate's chairwoman Anca Dragu declared on Monday, during the opening of the first ordinary session of this year, that in the previous legislature, 40% of draft laws submitted to the Senate as first chamber were adopted tacitly, which shows that "work was done approximately 65%".

She said that she wished for the Senate to become "a forum of debates and political decisions in which ideas and various opinions are being tackled, so that at the end to result in the best solutions for the Romanian citizens, materialized through adopted laws based on impact studies and opportunity analysis".

"I have mentioned this aspect, given that in the previous legislature 40% of bills and legislative proposals adopted by the Senate as first chamber were adopted tacitly, in lack of a debate, important bills, such as the laws in the field of Justice. To be more exact, out of 2,051 of draft laws and legislative proposals, 1,788 adopted as first chamber, 247 by the decisional chamber and 16 in the joint session with the Chamber of Deputies, 729 draft laws and legislative proposals were tacitly adopted, namely 35.5% out of the total and over 40% of those adopted as first chamber. It's huge," Dragu said.

"We need to put an end together to this state of affairs", Anca Dragu asserted.

Furthermore, Dragu said that she wishes, among others, that the Senate be active in transposing the European directives, in order to avoid infringement cases.