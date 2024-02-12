Senate president, official visit to Spain next week

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, on February 19-20, at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Rollan Ojeda.

According to an internal memorandum of the Senate, approved by the Permanent Bureau, the visit will address topics related to bilateral cooperation, the Romanian community in Spain, parliamentary diplomacy, as well as topics on the European and international agenda, told Agerpres.

The delegation led by Nicolae Ciuca includes senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, chairwoman of the Defense Committee, and Ssnator Titus Corlatean, chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee, according to the internal memorandum, approved in Monday's meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau.

The program of the visit includes meetings with the president of the Spanish Senate, Pedro Rollan Ojeda, with the leadership of the foreign affairs and defense committees of the Spanish Senate, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, with the chairman of the People's Party, Juan Francisco Martinez Nunez, Secretary General for Defense Policy within the Spanish Ministry of Defense, and with His Holiness Father Timotei, the Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Spain, as well as a visit to the Satellite Center of the European Union (SatCen).