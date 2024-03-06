Senate's Ciuca, EP's Metsola about stakes of EP elections

The president of the Senate, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca, had a meeting on Wednesday with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who is in Bucharest to participate in the EPP Congress, the conclusion of the meeting being that the stake of the European Parliament elections in June is to keep the pro-European forces in a leading position, so that European projects are continued, and populism and extremism in Europe are fought.

In a post on his Facebook page, the president of the Senate mentioned that, in recent years, a wave of politicians and extremist formations with an anti-European discourse has grown in Europe.

"The stake of the June elections is to keep the pro-European forces in a leading position. Only in this way, the new European Parliament and the future Commission can continue to take measures based on the values on which the EU is built. We also discussed the worrying phenomenon of the spread of disinformation and manipulations on social networks. Our conclusion is that we can combat them by showing the citizens the benefits of belonging to the European Union and the solutions for overcoming the current economic challenges," Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page.