Senate's Ciuca: Romanians in Spain can have dual citizenship as of this year

Romanians in Spain can have dual citizenship as of this year, President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, after the meeting he had with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Rollan Ojeda, on the occasion of his official visit to the Kingdom of Spain.

"The visit to Spain started today with a meeting with my counterpart Pedro Rollan Ojeda, with whom I discussed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the bilateral relationship between our countries. Together, we can identify common solutions to the problems of both societies, improving political, trade and cultural relations. I was impressed by the warm, special words with which the President of the Spanish Senate speaks about the Romanians settled here," Ciuca wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

According to the president of the Senate, "the Romanian community in Spain has a vast work experience, is a highly qualified resource and has a western mentality.""As a result of the steps I have taken as prime minister, Romanians in Spain can have dual citizenship as of this year. The Iberian state has such agreements in Europe only with its neighbours, Portugal and France," said Ciuca.He also mentioned that he met with the Chairmen of the Parliamentary Committees on Defence and Foreign Affairs, discussing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the area of defence industry."In my subsequent meeting with the Chairmen of the Parliamentary Defence and Foreign Affairs Committees, we discussed opportunities for cooperation between our countries in the area of defence industry. I know the potential in the manufacture of arms and ammunition, armoured vehicles and explosive material. And I believe that we now have the opportunity to initiate solid R&D collaborations between Romania and Spain," Ciuca wrote.President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca is paying an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart Pedro Rollan Ojeda.The delegation led by Nicolae Ciuca includes Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, Chair of the Defence Committee, and Senator Titus Corlatean, Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee.