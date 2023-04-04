Senate's Gorghiu: Setting up parliament committee on children's rights is an emergency

Interim Senate President Alina Gorghiu pleaded on Tuesday for the establishment of a joint parliamentary committee to protect children's rights, stressing that it is "an emergency."

"The subject of children's rights is so important that the effort should not be occasional, nor the work of a single parliamentarian. And certainly not only at Parliament level. The effort must be a joint, constant effort by all the actors involved. That is why the proposal to set up a joint parliamentary committee on children's rights in both chambers of Parliament is welcome. And I thank Save the Children Romania for the insistence, for the arguments, for the exhaustive studies that were the basis of this initiative. We must understand that if we respect and protect children's rights, we protect and respect the future. These are not big words, it is the natural course of things and it is good to be concerned now, not later," said Gorghiu, at the Senate on Tuesday, at the presentation of Save the Children's report on "Awareness, importance and respect for children's rights in Romania."

Gorghiu highlighted that, through this new committee, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will be more rigorous with the legislation concerning children.