Senator Ciuca: Romania should keep up focus, constant pace in meeting OECD memberships requirements.

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed the national coordinator for Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Luca Niculescu, saying that Romania should keep up "increased focus and a constant pace" to meet the requirements for becoming an OECD member state, and also to make more efforts to explain to Romanians the benefits the accession to the organisation can bring, told Agerpres.

"Today, together with the national coordinator for the OECD accession process, Luca Niculescu, I reviewed the stages we have gone through and the steps to follow in order to achieve this important goal for our country. It is a work that takes time, but that will also bring important benefits to Romania. It was a technical evaluation, considering that I started the process last year when I was the prime minister of Romania, and now my involvement is different matching the role of Parliament as an institutional partner dedicated to the achievement of this major political objective of Romania," Ciuca wrote in a social media post.

He added that the developments so far are good and that even at the level of the special committee supporting the OECD accession process, of which he is a part, things are on schedule.

"We have to keep up increased focus and a constant pace of meeting the accession requirements because they do nothing but help Romania develop. At the same time, we have to make more efforts to explain - in less technical terms - to the citizens of Romania, the huge benefits that joining this prestigious organisation can bring. To Romania, it will certainly be, after its accession to NATO and the EU, a third factor of modernisation and development."